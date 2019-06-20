Popular Nashville Restaurant Coming to The Village in Meridian

You'd have to drive to Nashville to get this unique dining experience, but now they are opening a second restaurant at The Village in Meridian.

The restaurant will only be the second one in the country, so we're pretty lucky to be getting The Donut + Dog in our own backyard.

On July 31st the doors will open to brioche donuts, (If you don't know what those are, it's a donut so gourmet they take 20 hours to make) plus you'll find hand-crafted hot dogs, organic coffee, and handcrafted beer according to an article on idahonews.com.

Fans of Nashville's The Donut + Dog say the unique combination is the perfect balance between savory and sweet.

The donuts are said to be lighter and airier than traditional donuts. As for the dogs, a fan favorite is the "Elote Loco" which features chorizo on a brioche bun with cotija cheese, Mexican street corn, lime and cilantro.

This sounds like such a one-of-a-kind place to dine that I can't wait to check it out July 31st.

For their grand-opening celebration, The Donut + Dog will have FREE donuts for kids under 5 and gift bags for the first 50 customers.