My impression is that the new courthouse is a good combination of looks and function. It’s very clean and well laid out. As I was walking to the parking lot after being dismissed, I saw County Facilities Manager Bob Beer and told him I was impressed. Even the controversial model of the Perrine Bridge (a city project) fits in well with the aesthetic.

The Wait is at Least Comfortable

I was the first in the pool to arrive and found my assigned seat. Judge Bill Hancock was already working on the bench. After a couple of more people arrived, he greeted us and mentioned the early birds get the best choice of parking. I would agree with that point.

I found the air quality, at least for me, better than the old building. The seating is more comfortable, too! Even the defendant in the case looked comfortable and took notes during the process. I thought the questions from the prosecution were designed to ensure fairness for the accused, and the defense worked to ensure the chosen had open minds. Because I was seated in the high numbers, I was unlikely to be selected, and that happened as I was relieved after just two and a half hours.

Some Neighbors are Willing to Step Up

A man next to me had sat as a juror on up to five trials and was willing to serve again. People see the role as important. Regular people doing a civic duty with pride. I’ve been summoned three times over the last 10 years and have never served. Dismissed twice, and the third time the accused accepted a plea deal before trial. I got a day off and was home before 11:00 in the morning.