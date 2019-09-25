(KLIX) – If you live in Blaine County and think you might be hearing gunshots, you could be wrong.

Depending on where you live in the county, you could very well be hearing what sounds a lot like gunfire, but instead could be explosions from transmission line splicing that Idaho Power Co. crews started on Wednesday and will be working on for a while.

The transmission line splicing, according to a Facebook post by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, started Wednesday on Highway 20 between Carey and Picabo.

According to the sheriff’s office,

Please be aware that the explosions involved in the line splicing will sound like a gunshot. Please do not call 911. Work will continue until mid-October.

The sheriff’ office said that any comments or concerns should be directed to Idaho Power.