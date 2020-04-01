Preview Hwy 30 Music Fest With Free Online Concert

Sure we can't go to concerts and other entertainment venues right now but that does not mean we can't enjoy some live music. Get a preview of what you can expect at Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest this Friday April 3rd online.

The Facebook Live Takeover Event is happening this Friday, April 3rd from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. so you can enjoy favorites like Sam Riggs and other performers like Jade Marie Patek, Casey Chytka & James Lee Band and RC Edwards & The Ambers.

Sam Riggs had to cancel his show this month at Cactus Petes due to COVID-19 outbreak so you can still get your fix by watching him and other amazing performers right on your computer screen.

If you aren't sure about attending Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest this year from June 25th through June 27th this might be a good determining factor for you. Jade Marie Patek, Sam Riggs and James Lee Band will all be performing at the music festival this June. Check them out for this free concert and determine how great they are for yourself.

During this time some of the best ways to get your spirits up is through art and expression. Music is a wonderful way to get your mind off of things and feel some joy. It is amazing that so many of these artists are performing in creative ways to entertain us. Don't forget to mark your calendars for the Facebook Live event.