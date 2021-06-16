Project Aims to Lessen Congestion on Idaho 75 in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho road managers want to reduce congestion on Idaho Highway 75 through the mountain resort community of Ketchum.

The Idaho Transportation Department is currently showing various design plans to the community through an online forum and discussion. An in-person meeting is scheduled on Thursday, June 17, at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Part of the problem is over the years growth and development has resulted in increased congestion on Idaho 75. The current online discussion will run from now until June 24 (Thursday) next week.

You can view a video on an earlier community discussion regarding the proposed project that presented some options:

The improvement targets a specific section of Idaho 75 between Elkhorn Road and River Street. “This portion of Idaho 75 is a vital link to the overall corridor and to the Wood River community,” ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke stated in a prepared statement. “We are following up on the comments received last year about the proposed improvements in an effort to meet community expectations and needs of the Idaho highway system.”

Here is the current discussion on the project:

Part of the proposal would also rebuilt the Trail Creek Bridge along with improved drainage and surrounding infrastructure. The in-person meeting will have two separate rooms set up with limited number of people allowed in each. Comments can be submitted to ITD's website or by the following: (208) 886-7809, emailing nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov or sending mail to the Idaho Transportation Department (216 S Date St., Shoshone, ID 83352) at the attention of Nathan Jerke.

