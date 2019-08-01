Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Sage Grouse Rules

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

(KLIX) – Hunters and other interested individuals may let their voice be heard about new sage grouse hunting season proposals.

The deadline to comment is Aug. 19.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said sage-grouse lek counts this spring indicate a 25 percent decline in males, compared with 2018. Fish and Game in a news release said proposals for the hunting season include:

The sage-grouse hunting season would open on Sept. 21-22 for the two-day season and Sept. 21-27 for the seven-day season.

Close northwest Owyhee County, northwest of the Mud Flat Road (Area 1 in Owyhee County). Birds in this area were impacted by the 2015 Soda Fire. Part of this area was closed in 2018, but wildlife managers are proposing to expand the area in 2019 due to population declines outside the fire boundary.

Restrictive seven-day season, one-bird daily limit, for the remainder of Owyhee County (southeast of the Mud Flat Road) and all areas south and west of Interstate 84 (Area 2).

A two-day season, one-bird daily limit, for most areas north of the Snake River (Area 3). Fish and Game would maintain the closure in the Upper Snake region that was closed last year due to the Grassy Ridge Fire and other declines (Area 1 in eastern Idaho).

Southeast Idaho would remain closed as it has since 2014 (Area 1).

To view a map of area proposals, comment and to receive more information, view the 2019 Sage-Grouse Season Scoping Proposal, or click to learn more about sage-grouse conservation and management.