Rainbow Trout Stocked at Filer Ponds

FILER, Idaho (KLIX) – Who said you can’t fish in November? If you like cool weather fishing, head on over to Filer Ponds.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, according to information on its website, said it has or plans to stock this week 345 catchable rainbow trout at the Filer Ponds.

Another 345 fish are tentatively scheduled to be stocked at the ponds between Nov. 19 and 23. Fish stocked are 10- to 12-inch rainbows – just right for the frying pan.

The department said the stocking schedule is tentative and is dependent on water conditions. Also, dates may change due to weather or other issues.