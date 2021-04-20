I've lived in Twin Falls for almost 15 years and have seen hundreds of rock chuck around town and in the canyon, but this is the first time I've seen one that was albino.

We went on a quick hike to the Perrine Coulee Falls over the weekend and with the weather being as perfect as it was, we weren't the only creatures that were out. On the hike up the canyon we spotted this golden rock chuck just hanging out on a warm rock. He didn't seem bothered by us and posed for a few good pictures before we left him and continued to the falls.

Golden Albino Rock Chuck in Snake River Canyon

I don't know the actual stats on how rare an albino marmot is, but I know they aren't common. Chances are you have never seen one before either. The only evidence of a previous albino rock chuck in the Snake River Canyon was a post from more than a decade ago. The poster, Ryan Geer, actually saw his golden marmot around the same place as we did.

There are a few ways you can get to the Perrine Coulee Falls, depending on how much work you want to put into it. If you choose the hike it could take around ten minutes or you could park on the canyon grade and get to the falls in less than a minute.

Perrine Coulee Falls