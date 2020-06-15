RECALL: 42,000 lbs U.S. Ground Beef Classified E. Coli High Risk

An East Coast meat packaging plant that ships its product across the United States has recalled several thousand pounds of ground beef for fear of possible E.coli contamination.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services announced a recall of nearly 43,000 lbs. of ground beef on Saturday, with the information being shared by the United States Department of Agriculture this week. The product is shipped and sold nationally at select grocery stores, according to the June 13, 2020, announcement.

In total, 42,922 pounds of the ground beef has been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The USDA website also flagged the recall as a "high" health risk. The beef was packaged on June 1, 2020, for distribution. To view the labels of the recalled items, click here.

Select one, three and four pound packages labeled "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef," "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties" and "Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat" are three identifiers of the recalled beef, and best used by dates range from June 27 to July 1, 2020.

Results from routine safety testing tipped company representatives off to the potential health issue regarding the beef. No instances of illness linked to these products have been reported to date. If you have any questions regarding this recall by Lakeside Refrigerated Services, please contact representatives at (856) 832-3881.

E. coli is a bacteria that originates in the intestines of some animals that if consumed, can cause abdominal pain, diarrhea, cramps and nausea.