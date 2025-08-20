I’m not opposed to solar panels. If you want them on your roof or in the yard, then go right ahead. But I draw the line at paying for your choice. I had a wealthy liberal argue the issue with me several years ago. He said subsidies were an assist in saving the planet from evil conservatives like me. At the time, I was driving a Civic that got 42 miles per gallon on the open road.

That we pick the pockets of working people to buy the votes of limousine liberals is a moral outrage. The thieves on the left scream about defending democracy while leaving you destitute, but insist we can at least feel better about saving Mother Earth.

Good Riddance to Highway Robbery

Cue the leftist rage machine after an announcement from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

Bill Colley

Brooke Rollins says it’s time we stop using valuable farmland as a base for large solar farms. The response is that only a fraction of a percent of farmland nationwide is covered in panels. Okay, but how much more do they believe we need to take out of food production to achieve their energy goals?

This Was Always Morally Reprehensible

I would also believe that some farmland is more valuable depending on the crops or animals being raised, and we shouldn’t sacrifice the prime real estate.

I support property rights, and if you want to sell your land to a solar developer, then I’m not getting in your way. But developers won’t have any interest if they can’t get bankrolled by my tax dollars. If solar were the answer, private investors would chase it. That they’re not should provide another answer.