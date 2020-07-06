RECALL: Fresh Express Products May Have Cyclospora Contamination

Nearly 100 Fresh Express products have been voluntarily recalled due to a possible Cyclospora contamination. Only products marked with a 'Z' at the beginning of the product code on the top right corner of bagged products are included in the recall. Products with iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrot ingredients and marked with a product code Z178, or a lower number after the 'Z', are of concern to the company and could cause consumers extreme sickness.

Recalled products vary from bagged salad and 'chopped kit' variety products to coleslaw and may be branded under a different name than Fresh Express. Other brand names include; Signature Farms, Wholesome Pantry, Marketside, Little Salad Bar, Hy-Vee, and Giant Eagle. Idaho stores and products are not specifically mentioned in the recall, but due to possible travels done during the holiday weekend, if you traveled out of state and ate salad you should be aware of the risk. More than 200 people have reported sickness due to Cyclospora recently.

The FDA reports that the Cyclospora parasite can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach and body pain but is treatable with antibiotics. For a full list of symptoms and recalled products, check on the FDA website post.