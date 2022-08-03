If you get certain protein shakes, oat milk, and more potentially sold from Costco in Twin Falls, make sure you check the UPC Codes for possible contamination. Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 different nutritional and beverage products.

It is important to note that we are not sure where these have been distributed yet so it is possible that Costco in Twin Falls had some of the recalled items. These have been distributed nationally.

According to the FDA website, Lyons Magnus is recalling these 53 products due to possible microbial contamination, including Cronobacter sakazakii. After a quick Google search, it looks like the bacteria is more dangerous for infants and newborns. Everyone can get sick from it but the elderly and newborns are most likely to have severe reactions to it, including death.

Some of the products being recalled are Premiere Protein, Almond Non-Dairy products, Coconut and Oat non-dairy products, plant proteins, Aloha brands of plant-based protein, MRE protein shakes, and much more. For the full list of products being recalled and the UPC numbers to check click here and go to the FDA website.

It is important to note that no infections have been reported and no complaints related to the products have been seen. It stated that to cause of the issue was sterility specifications. If you have one of these you should dispose of it immediately or take it back to the place you purchased it for a full refund.

I guess I will have to check my Premiere Protein, it is my go-to each morning. Some of these drinks I have never heard of before but I know there are plenty out there who do. There are not many cases of Cronobacter infection but some of the symptoms include fever, vomiting, and UTI.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.