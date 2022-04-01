RECALL: Idaho Stores Pull Peanut Butter That May Contain Steel

A voluntary recall of a popular peanut butter spread sold throughout the United States has been issued over concerns that some jars might contain fragments of stainless steel. The announcement was made on March 30 on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Details of a voluntary class II recall have been shared by the FDA regarding a limited number of jars of reduced-fat, creamy, and chunky styles of Skippy Peanut Butter. Skippy Foods, LLC, made the announcement on Wednesday that the decision was made as a precautionary measure, as no reports of illness or injury have been made by consumers to date.

More than 9,000 cases weighing an estimated 161,000 pounds of the product have been flagged in the nationwide recall. A limited number of jars may have been tainted by steel fragments from warehouse processing and manufacturing equipment.

Multiple blends of the peanut butter, including reduced-fat creamy, reduced-fat chunky, and creamy with plant protein are included in the recall. Consumers can identify the jars by information printed on the label. The "best if used by" code dates include May0423, May0523, May0623, May 0723, and May1023.

The product was sold in 14oz, 16.3oz, 2/40oz, and 40oz sizes. No other Skippy Peanut Butter spread varieties are a part of the March 30 voluntary recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working closely with Skippy Foods, LLC, to remedy the situation.

If you have any questions regarding this recall, you can contact the Skippy Foods Customer Care Hotline, at 866-475-4779. If you have this product in your possession, either discard it, or return it to the store in which it was purchased for a full refund.

