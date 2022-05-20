Renaming All The Days Of The Week To Make Idahoans The Happiest
Let's pretend for a minute that Idahoans were in charge of making the standard workweek. Right now a fairly typical workweek is 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. It is pretty obvious an Idahoan didn't create this, because it would look a whole lot different.
Meat Monday
On Mondays, we would eat meat. The best meat. It would help the local butchers, farmers, and ranchers. Meat and potato Monday maybe even better! Support local and support our stomachs. You spend the "work" day making sure your dinner meat is smoked and prepared perfectly.
Tough Tuesday
This is the day we get all the hard work done, whatever it may be. Idahoans are hard-working people. Sure we really enjoy having fun, but there is pride in the work that we do. Tuesday may be tough, but it would be worth it, especially if the rest of the week was more fun.
Weapon Wednesday
Check out or buy a new weapon on Wednesdays. It could be a new gun, a knife, a machete, shoot, a samurai sword would be cool. We love weapons. We love to know how to use them properly too. Now, I need to go get myself another gun.
Thankful Thursday
Spend the day saying thanks to whoever you think needs to hear it. Thank a local farmer, thank a local teacher, thank your family, thank your friends. There is not enough appreciation in this world. It is good to be thankful
Fun Friday
The "F" in Friday could stand for a lot of things depending on the time of year. Fishing Friday is fun, Floating Friday where you spend it on the river floating sounds great. Football Friday where we support local football teams. Firearm Friday, go out and shoot and get to know your firearm. Friday is the most flexible and a day for pure fun.
Seasonal Saturday
Spend Saturday doing whatever that season is. During the winter it is ski and snowboard season, summertime is summer fun season, and spring would be for farmers' markets and planting stuff. Fall is hunting season. Actually, hunting season can be year-round depending on the season, so do as you wish.
Service Sunday
Spend the day doing some kind of service. The service could be attending a church service, serving someone in the community, helping someone, staying silent, and serving yourself with self-care. This is super important.