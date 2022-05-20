Let's pretend for a minute that Idahoans were in charge of making the standard workweek. Right now a fairly typical workweek is 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. It is pretty obvious an Idahoan didn't create this, because it would look a whole lot different.

Sales Of Red Meat Rise As The Atkins Diet Sweeps Britain Getty Images loading...

Meat Monday

On Mondays, we would eat meat. The best meat. It would help the local butchers, farmers, and ranchers. Meat and potato Monday maybe even better! Support local and support our stomachs. You spend the "work" day making sure your dinner meat is smoked and prepared perfectly.

Worker in reflective vest with drill repairing street during roadworks Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Tough Tuesday

This is the day we get all the hard work done, whatever it may be. Idahoans are hard-working people. Sure we really enjoy having fun, but there is pride in the work that we do. Tuesday may be tough, but it would be worth it, especially if the rest of the week was more fun.

In Wake Of UCSB Killings, Los Angeles Holds Gun Buyback Program Getty Images loading...

Weapon Wednesday

Check out or buy a new weapon on Wednesdays. It could be a new gun, a knife, a machete, shoot, a samurai sword would be cool. We love weapons. We love to know how to use them properly too. Now, I need to go get myself another gun.

Credit: freestocks on Unsplash Credit: freestocks on Unsplash loading...

Thankful Thursday

Spend the day saying thanks to whoever you think needs to hear it. Thank a local farmer, thank a local teacher, thank your family, thank your friends. There is not enough appreciation in this world. It is good to be thankful

Credit: Brady Rogers on Unsplash Credit: Brady Rogers on Unsplash loading...

Fun Friday

The "F" in Friday could stand for a lot of things depending on the time of year. Fishing Friday is fun, Floating Friday where you spend it on the river floating sounds great. Football Friday where we support local football teams. Firearm Friday, go out and shoot and get to know your firearm. Friday is the most flexible and a day for pure fun.

Photo by Fabio Jock on Unsplash Photo by Fabio Jock on Unsplash loading...

Seasonal Saturday

Spend Saturday doing whatever that season is. During the winter it is ski and snowboard season, summertime is summer fun season, and spring would be for farmers' markets and planting stuff. Fall is hunting season. Actually, hunting season can be year-round depending on the season, so do as you wish.

Credit: Patrick Fore on Unsplash Credit: Patrick Fore on Unsplash loading...

Service Sunday

Spend the day doing some kind of service. The service could be attending a church service, serving someone in the community, helping someone, staying silent, and serving yourself with self-care. This is super important.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.