Repairs Planned for Highway 75 in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho – A state highway will undergo repairs next week in Blaine County.

Work will occur on two stretches of Highway 75 between Rover Street and Weyyakin Drive in Ketchum, and at a stretch of road near Hailey, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

The work, which is scheduled for the week of Sept. 22, is dependent on Mother Nature, but ITD said crews anticipate completing the projects within two weeks.

“Our goal is to complete repairs before temperatures drop below 30 degrees,” ITD area foreman Brad Lynch said in a news release on Thursday. “The type of work completed in the coming days will be dependent on how much moisture is in the air.”

Click here for an image of the area in Ketchum.

The department said some areas will require a detour while work is being performed, and that traffic control crews may be on scene at various stretches of roadway.

Repairs are expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.