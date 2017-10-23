Report: Idaho Hospital Did Not Meet Staffing Requirements

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state report says that an Idaho treatment center that houses adults with severe mental health and developmental issues was chronically understaffed for half of this year. The Idaho Statesman reports that a July inspection found the Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa did not have the minimum number of required staff members for about two-thirds of all shifts from January to July. State Department of Health spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr says the state-run facility corrected the issue within days of the inspection, and it has maintained the minimum staffing requirements since. The inspection also found that a staff member called a resident a "dummy," and another staff member ignored a resident who was banging her head on a countertop. The facility currently has 25 residents and more than 100 employees.