Twin Falls residents have an amazing opportunity to hear suicide attempt survivor Kevin Hines speak at the College of Southern Idaho. The event is free for the public and if you, or someone you know, has ever struggled with mental health issues this is a great opportunity to hear from someone who knows exactly what you are going through.

Who Is Kevin Hines?

Kevin Hines is one of only 36 people to have ever survived attempting suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Kevin jumped when he was just 19 years old and miraculously made it to live another day. He is sharing his story and trying to help people realize that suicide is not the answer they are really looking for. His story is incredible. He actually survived with help from a sea lion that kept him afloat until the Coast Guard came to his rescue. Now he is sharing his story of hope, healing, and recovery.

Kevin Hines Coming To Twin Falls

A message was sent out to all Twin Falls School District parents that Kevin will actually be talking with them prior to his presentation at CSI. As a parent, you are more than welcome to pull your child out of this event. If you do not want them to attend, please contact their school. The event at the College of Southern Idaho will be on September 1st at the Fine Arts Auditorium. The presentation is free to attend and it begins at 6 pm and will last until about 8:30 pm. At 6 pm s the actual open house.

Reasons To Attend This Event

Chances are that you or someone you know has struggled with mental health issues or even contemplated suicide. It is important to know that you are not alone and that people can make it out of that darkness. Even if you are the type of person that doesn't understand how someone could actually ever think about this, it could give you another perspective.

The new suicide hotline is 988 available 24 hours. You can call or text if you are in crisis.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.