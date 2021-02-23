Reports Of ‘Eerie’ Boise Area Nighttime Green Flashes Continue

Its been a longtime since I wrote about a strange phenomenon that people continue to report happening in the skies over southwest Idaho. I was messaged in the early morning hours Tuesday by another witness that saw the strange flash while driving west of Boise.

There is something that is taking place over some cities in southwest Idaho that many people have reported witnessing for the better part of the past three years. I first wrote about the mysterious green flashes in 2019, and just this morning was contacted by another witness.

It's not uncommon for people to see a green flash close to sunrise or sunset. The sun's light can cause such an occurrence to take place when its rays react with the Earth's atmosphere. This is more of a type of mirage like effect our eye's produce than any sort of natural anomaly from the information I've gathered, so the flashes that are occurring in the middle of the night must be something else entirely.

At 2:21 A.M., Tuesday (February 23), I received an email from a woman who was driving near the city of Middleton, and witnessed the green flash. Middleton is 150 miles northwest of Twin Falls. She was so shaken by the event, that she googled it to see if others had reported about it, and came across my story from 2019.

"It was eerie, and made my stomach drop," she said. "The light is real. It's so strange, and it's so fast."

I suppose something such as a comet could produce such a flash, but aside from that, I have no idea what could be causing such a light.

Have you witnessed this green flash in the evening sky in southwest Idaho? If so, please feel free to reach out to me.

