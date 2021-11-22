Hunters 180 Miles South Of Preston ID Report Sasquatch ‘Knocks’

A recent report from an organization that investigates and publishes details pertaining to alleged Bigfoot sightings in the United States involves an incident in northern Utah. A group of elk hunters heard what they described as sounds that are associated with the mythical creature known as Bigfoot.

Details of an October 14 Summit County incident involving multiple hunters near Stateline Reservoir in Utah have been made available to the public after weeks of delay. The report was officially filed to the Bigfoot Field Research Organization on November 2, 2021, more than two weeks after the alleged event took place. Following an investigation by the BFRO, the report was published.

On October 14, 2021, a family of elk hunters report hearing "wood on wood knocks," which are sounds some believe are associated with Bigfoot. The knocking came from multiple directions, according to details found within the report. Stateline Reservoir is located 140-miles east of Salt Lake City.

The event, which is identified through the BFRO as report #71803 (class B), took place in a wooded meadow in close proximity to the body of water, and conditions are described as "snowing lightly," and "getting dark." Aside from knocking, one of the witnesses also claimed movements could be heard nearby.

This region of Utah has had several reports of unexplained incidents similar to the one recently published that occurred in Summit County. There is even a Bigfoot statue that greets visitors at a trailhead near Farmington, Utah.

The BFRO has been investigating claims of Bigfoot sightings in the U.S. for decades. So far for the month of November, there hasn't been a single reported sighting in the state of Idaho.

