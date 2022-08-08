Are we alone or is there something else out there? It is a question that many have wondered for years, and some dedicate their whole lives to finding an answer. As far as the general public knows, no extraterrestrial has ever actually been spotted on Earth. There are many theories and many speculations, but there is no hard evidence to prove that any other living creatures exist besides those walking our planet. Believing it or not is your choice, but that won't stop people from trying to capture pictures or videos of what they believe to be aliens or UFOs. One man in Boise captured a video recently, and he may have discovered something a little bit different.

Boise Man Captures UFO or Portal in the Sky

A man on TikTok, with the name PeoplesPoet1, recently captured a video of a mysterious light in the sky. He narrates what he is seeing throughout, and mentions the light getting bigger and spinning. It is a sight to behold, but what is it? At first glance, it looks like the moon, but unless this man is on some ridiculous drugs, which he doesn't sound like he is in the video, I would think he knows what the moon looks like. The camera work isn't the best, but is it a UFO floating there, is it a satellite, is it a portal to another universe, or something entirely different? It isn't normally there whatever it is, and it is something unique to see for sure. Luckily for all of us, he didn't stop filming and captured a second video.

What Was in the Sky Above Boise that Night?

The second video raises more questions, with the way that it ends. The light goes red and disappears, raising questions as to what we just witnessed. Another light soon appears after, which the man references as a helicopter and not the same light. The helicopter looks very similar, making one wonder if the light he saw was a helicopter hovering, but according to him, it is a different source. There is no way to tell for sure what this man saw. Maybe it was a UFO that vanished mysteriously, or it was some sort of portal that disappeared after it was done doing its thing.

Watching videos like this is always fun and gets your mind thinking about what the light could be, and what is the most logical answer. Did this man capture some phenomenon, a UFO, or was it perhaps a helicopter or something else? No matter what you choose to believe, this video further raises the question of whether we are alone in this universe or is something else out there.

