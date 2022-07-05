Road Work Closes Part of Twin Falls Dog Park

Those of us in the Treasure Valley know how beautiful Boise is. Now, Idaho's capital city is getting some national recognition for how beautiful Boise is year-round.





Some cities are only nice to travel to in the winter months because it'll be too hot in the summer or it's only fun in the winter. Other cities are only fun to go to in the summer or fall. It's very rare to find a city you can enjoy every month of the year. Here in Boise, we don't have that problem.





Let's check out the 10 cities in the country with the best year-round weather, according to ExtraSpace.com