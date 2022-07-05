Road Work Closes Part of Twin Falls Dog Park
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Road work started Tuesday closing part of the Twin Falls dog park for several months. The City of Twin Falls said contractors are working on widening and building new sidewalk, curbing, and gutter along Blake Street next to Baxter's Dog Park. The work will require that part of the dog park be closed until September. A fence along the west side will have to moved while work is being done to the street. Drivers in the area are asked to slow down in the construction area and watch for lane restrictions.
