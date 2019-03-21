Roadwork to Slow Traffic on South Eastland Drive in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work is slated to start on repaving a section of Eastland Drive in Twin Falls today that may cause some disruption to drivers. According to the city of Twin Falls, contractors will begin work today at the intersection of Eastland Drive and Fourth Ave. East that will reduce travel lanes.

Drivers will share a north-south lane on Eastland while traffic on Fourth Ave. East will be limited to the eastbound lane and a turn lane. Traffic control will begin at 8:30 this morning and work is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m. Driver will need to watch for flaggers in the construction zone who will direct traffic during the work, however if you can avoid the area the city asks that you do.

Drivers will need to slow down in the area and watch for workers. The city says the work today is to make a permanent fix to the street after it had to be torn up to replace aging utility lines. If you have any questions you can call the city Street Department at 208-736-2226.