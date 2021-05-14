We already know that summer is on the way and that it is probably going to be extra crazy this year as people try to make it extra special after the pandemic ruined summer last year. For some, the summer fun has already begun. Roaring Springs in Idaho has opened for the 2021 season and they have an epic new winding water slide for visitors.

What is the New Roaring Springs Water Slide Named?

The Snake River Run is the new $1.3 million water slide at Roaring Springs. The new slide features a double loop which riders can enjoy on single or double tubes. In the first loop riders hit it with maximum speed and then drop into the second loop for 'thrilling G forces'. Some riders may remember the slide from last year, but for many visitors this year will be their first time riding the new water slide.

What are the Open Hours and Dates For Roaring Springs in 2021?

Roaring Springs had originally planned to open for 2021 last weekend but weather didn't cooperate, so May 15 will be their official first day. They will be open Saturday and Sunday until Memorial Day weekend from 11 am to 7 pm. Memorial Day they will also be open 11 am to 7 pm. For the next week and a half after that, through June 9th, they'll be open on weekdays after school from 4 to 8 pm.

The water park will open full time all days on June 10th.

Is it Safe to Play in the Water at Roaring Springs During the Pandemic?

Before the pandemic began, Roaring Springs invested in a special UV filtration system to clean the park waters. This UV system