Water Park Close to Twin Falls Idaho Opening This Weekend

With temps nearing 80 degrees in Twin Falls and the region this weekend, this could be the perfect time to take the family and enjoy a water park.

Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian, Idaho opens this weekend

Roaring Springs will be open on weekends beginning May 14 and 15, weather permitting. Preseason hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Roaring Springs’ full-time summer schedule begins June 4, 2022, from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Pro Tip: Come early for the best seats

We won’t be breaking any records this weekend as far as temps go, so it’s hard to say how busy the park will be. In any case, it pays to come early to get the best seats. You’ll want to be in line by the time the park opens, then make claiming your chairs your first priority. Once you're situated, you can focus on things like stowing your stuff in lockers and planning which slides to go on first.

Bonus Pro Tip: Cabanas are worth it if you have the extra money to spend

If you’re fancy like Applebee’s, rent a cabana for the day. You won’t have to worry about fighting for a seat, and you’ll get your own personal wait-staff for the day. You’ll get a complimentary locker that’s included in the cost, free wifi, and endless ice water. You can also order off the menu from the food shacks and your servers will bring it to you.

Pre-season passes are on special right now

If you’re a water park freak and plan on spending a lot of time at Roaring Springs this summer, you can check specials right now that are being offered at a pre-season discount. Season pass holders enjoy perks, like early admission.

Wahooz Family Fun Zone is next door

One of the things my family has always liked about Roaring Springs is that it’s right next door to Wahooz Family Fun Zone. You can get a park hopper pass and split the day between the water park and Wahooz and enjoy things like go-carts, bowling, mini-golf, and bumper boats.