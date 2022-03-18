Roller coaster season is about to begin. Both the Silverwood Theme Park in Idaho and Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah have announced their opening dates for 2022.

When Does Lagoon Open

Lagoon made the announcement about their opening date back in January, but now that date is only a week away and we are ridiculously excited.

2022 Opening Day for Lagoon Amusement Park

The theme park will be open on weekends starting March 26th through May and then on weekdays and weekends starting May 30th. The Lagoon A Beach portion of the park will not open until Saturday, May 28th.

Best Rides At Lagoon Amusement Park

Lagoon Season Passport Prices For 2022

Pre-season purchase for a season passport is $165.95 and $180.95 after the season begins. Season passport prices do not include tax. Purchase single-day tickets online and save $5. Day passes are $79.95 for regular passes, riders over 48 inches tall, $75.95 for seniors over the age of 65, and youth passes are $65.95 for riders under 48 inches tall.

Get A Job At Lagoon Amusement Park

Lagoon is also hiring right now. Kids can start working at the park starting at age 14, maintenance workers must be 18 years old, and Biergarten server employees must be 21 years or older. Safety and security positions are also available starting at age 15. Employees can earn free tickets, season passes, and discounts for themselves, friends, and family.