It seems like summer just started a week ago. School was getting out, the snow was finally melting, and the weather was actually pleasant, but now summer is coming to an end, the heat continues to blaze on, and days will soon begin to get shorter. With many going back to school next week, that means this is the final full week of summer for those families. Another summer has come and gone, but there is enough time left to enjoy some last summer activities and fun. Deciding how to spend the last week though, isn't always easy, but here are a few ideas on how to squeeze every last minute out of it this week.

One Last One Trip

One of the best ways to end summer vacation is to go out with a bang, by taking one last road trip or vacation. Depending on funds and time, you can go for a road trip to the west coast, you can stay close to home, or maybe take a few days and escape to a further destination. Ending summer with a final road trip is a great way to spend time as a family before schedules get busy. Pack up the car, head out and enjoy some quality fun and time before school takes over priorities.

Drive Up to Roaring Springs

With the temperature still warm this week, take advantage of it and drive up to Boise and enjoy a final day at Roaring Springs before it closes for the year. Waterparks are one of the best parts of summer, and seeing them empty the rest of the year is saddening. Maybe you haven't made it to one yet, or perhaps you have gone and want to get one last fun day in before it is too late. Enjoy fun splashing, sliding, and creating memories before the park closes.

Drive Down to Lagoon

If you are wanting more of a thrill with the potential of a waterpark with an amusement park as well, head in a different direction towards Utah and enjoy a day or two at Lagoon. Thrill rides, water slides, and amusement park food are always a great way to spend a summer day, so why not enjoy it one last time before school begins? During the week the park is usually less crowded, and once the fall weather comes in, you won't be heading down to Lagoon. Cool off and scream your heads off this week for the final time this summer.

One Last Camping Trip

While you can still camp for a bit after school starts before it gets cold, taking a long camping trip is a great way to end a summer. Instead of staying close, maybe head up further north or out of state and enjoy some time hiking, fishing, and away from town before school starts up again, and restricts your limitations on such a trip. What better way to clear your mind and prepare for the business than by escaping it all and enjoying some time in the fresh air?

Spend Some Time at Putters

While Putters may remain open for a bit, going in the week is always less crowded, and having some shaved ice before or after a round is much more refreshing during the summer. Enjoy a round of mini golf and play for bragging rights. It won't take up the whole day, but it is a fun way to get out of the house and spend some time together before school cuts into those afternoon hours of fun.

One Last Day at the Lake

Another great way to spend one of the last days of summer is by heading to Dierkes, if you want to stay close, or by heading out to one of the other many lakes nearby. Perhaps you drive a little bit further to hit some of the lakes further north. Enjoy fishing, swimming, getting one last bit of a tan, or taking a boat out on the water. Being at the lake is one of the best parts of summer, and spending the last days by one is a great way to enjoy it. Tubing, water skiing, or doing cannonballs off of the boat if you have one is a fun afternoon for all.

Kayak Your Heart Out

If you don't prefer the lake, then perhaps you should grab your kayak or rent one, and head to one of the many places to kayak in the area. You can go for the afternoon and stay close to home, or you can drive a little further and kayak to a different area, that you may not have time to get to once school starts. You can go every day of the week and hit up a different location every day. Get away, paddle in the water, and escape a few hours from everyone and everything.

Splurge at the Jerome County Fair

While taking trips and relaxing is nice, another way to end summer in style is by stuffing your face with fried food, enjoying a rodeo or concert, and riding some fair rides. The Jerome County Fair is taking place this week, and as is the same with most on this list, going somewhere in the week usually means fewer crowds. Instead of waiting until Friday night or Saturday, head out sometime in the week and enjoy an afternoon or evening eating, riding, and having a fun time. If you aren't full, you haven't done the fair right.

While summer ending and school starting can be a downer, don't let it be. Take advantage of the final full week and focus on fun and family time instead of the inevitable that is coming. These are just a few suggestions, but there are many things you can do to enjoy the closing days of summer 2022. Be safe in whatever you do, and also use this as a reminder to do some back-to-school shopping if you haven't started. Whatever you do, enjoy the last week of summer.

