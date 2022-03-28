I don't think there is any place like this around Twin Falls yet. Robusto Room is going to be a high-end whiskey, cigar lounge, and more. Their soft opening is this week with the official grand opening in the middle of April.

Some Information About Robusto Room

The lounge will be open from 9 AM until 1 AM and is located at 679 Filer Ave so you can actually go in and have some coffee to start your day. If you want to end your day there, they will have high-end liquor, wine, and cigars. Their inventory will grow as more people request different whiskeys and liquors. This place will literally be built to cater to what the whiskey community wants. If you like coffee with your cigar, that will be available as well.

The Soft Opening This Week

Friday is the soft opening, April 1st. Free coffee while supplies last from Treasure Valley coffee. As the popularity grows there will be membership options as well. Since this is the soft opening they won't have as big of an inventory right away but they will get them in for the official grand opening which will be sometime in the middle of April. Friday and Saturday there will be some drink specials as well which are to be determined.

For people who really enjoy cigars and a good cup of coffee or glass of whiskey, this is going to be right up your alley. We will keep you updated on the official Grand Opening dates.

