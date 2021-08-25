Huge Filer Home For Sale Comes With Its Own Playground And Bar

There is a home for sale in Filer right now that is running nearly a million dollars. The home is stunning and has some great views. It is 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and is 3,877 square feet. That is a lot of house to clean but it is gorgeous.

Huge Filer home for sale with playground and bar

I absolutely love this home. It is located at 4319 N 2575 E in Filer. There is so much land, plenty of places to park any outdoor toys you could possibly want. And there is plenty of space if you have a big family.

The home is on the market right now for $949 thousand dollars. That is a pretty hefty price tag but there is a lot you get with it. With 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms you wouldn't have to worry too much about kids fighting over who needed into the bathroom to get ready.

I love that is has two different bar areas. One in the kitchen in its own spot and the bar seating area where the grill is outside. You can grill and still be part of the party!

The fact that this place comes with its own playground is pretty amazing as well. The trampoline is dug into the ground which makes it way more safe and they have the jungle gym spider web thing. I don't know what the real name is that is just what we always called it.

New Park Place Homes for Sale Near Twin Falls City Park 5 new townhouses are nearly ready for move-in and another 6 residences are planned for the lot next door.

Blissfully Beautiful Bliss Riverfront Home The house for sale at 675 Bliss Grade in Bliss, ID is priced at $700,000. It's 3,100 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on almost three acres of river lined property, and has its very own personal dock.

Twin Falls Home For Sale With Pool and Sauna