Rumors Of Twin Falls Creating Own Mimosa/Margarita Crawl After Likely Scam

Earlier this week we shared some information about a potential margarita and mimosa crawl coming to Twin Falls in September that appears to be a scam. Because so many people were really excited about the crawls, some community members have said they want to make their own.

AZ Food Festivals appears to have these "crawls" all over the place but it doesn't appear that any bars actually participate. The Mimosa and Margarita Crawls don't have information about bars that are supposedly participating, you pay for tickets to get discounted drinks. So it definitely sounds like a scam.

Several community members have made comments about getting their own mimosa and margarita crawl going since there was so much interest in it and some people bought tickets and were not able to get their money back, as of yet. If you follow AZ Food Festivals on their Facebook, there are lots of comments on the crawls stating people were scammed. If you purchased tickets you may be able to go to your bank about fraudulent charges and maybe get your money back.

So if you go to Rants and Raves Twin Falls Area some people are saying they want to get together and do their own. Stan Sorenson from the Barbershop at Gehrig Dale and Co also said he was down to help. So I am hoping that local bars, local restaurants, local people can get this event going because I definitely want to give it a go.

