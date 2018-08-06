Sandhill Crane Tags Available

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s not the kind of bird you usually think about when you read the word “hunting.” But there is a faithful group of sandhill crane hunters who are excited for September.

The season for sandhill crane goes from Sept. 1-15 or Sept. 16-30, depending on the type of hunt, according to a news release by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, but tags are available now. They are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and may be purchased at Fish and Game offices, license vendors, online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/buy-online , or by calling 800-554-8685.

Hunting occurs in eastern Idaho with one of the purposes to help reduce crop damage, according to the news release.