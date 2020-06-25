Scared To Go Outside? This Guy Will Walk For You [WATCH]

You wouldn't know it if you drove around town, but there are still some people who are staying home as much as they can. Some people are probably even scared to go out where there are groups. That is a valid fear as COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the state. Ada County has seen such a rise in cases that they are reverting to Stage 3 of Rebound Idaho. Across the rest of Idaho it was just announced that Stage 4 will continue for an addition two weeks due to the growing number of coronavirus cases across the state. Idaho is better off than many other states during this pandemic but there are some who wonder if masks should be required to slow the spread of the virus.

If you are one of those staying home as much as possible but wishing you could get out and see some of the city, you may be in luck - virtually. YouTuber City Walks posted a video of a walk around downtown Twin Falls filmed in 4K so It is almost like you are there minus the smells.

It really isn't the most exciting video you could watch, but it is a look at downtown if that's what you want to see. If you prefer something a little more exciting you can always find great videos of the Shoshone Falls, including a live video feed, online.