Downtown Twin Falls Streets to Close for Bike Race (6/25)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets in the downtown area of Twin Falls will be blocked off to traffic for an annual bicycle race. The Twin Falls Police Department said it will begin closing off 2nd Avenue North and Main Street between Hansen and Fairfield streets starting at 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, for the Twin Falls Old Town Criterium. Parking on those streets will be off-limits as well starting at 6 a.m. and signs will be posted. Those violating the no parking will be towed. City employees will set up barricades for the bike race. The Old Town Criterium is a yearly bike race of varying categories and age groups. Races begin at 11 a.m. and end a little after 6 p.m. A concert will follow in the Downtown Commons area.

Twin Falls Police Department Twin Falls Police Department loading...

