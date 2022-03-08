After a short hiatus of St. Patty's Day festivities due to COVID, the fun is back! There is going to be a ton of fun stuff happening in Downtown Twin Falls as everyone turns Irish for a day.

Parade And Event Information For St. Patrick's Day

On March 17th in downtown Twin Falls, you can enjoy a full day of Irish fun. The party starts at noon. There will be live entertainment starting at 2:30 pm and the night will end with a DJ. The parade will go down Main at 4:30 pm. Super excited to have the parade return.

Vendors And Other Fun Things Happening Downtown

You can also check out some of the vendors that are going to be there. The Wandering Wagon, Twin Blades Axe Throwing, Cowdog Cotton Candy, the Escapuary, and more will be there! Plus live music from Jordan Shaw. Ground Control will be performing traditional clogging as well. I don't think I have ever witnessed traditional clogging performances firsthand. This is definitely going to be a ton of fun. Of course you can also enjoy bar hopping, getting dinner from all the places on Main and enjoy some St. Patty's Day deals.

For Those Who Want To Be Part Of The Festivities

You can still become a vendor and get in the parade. All you have to do is contact O'Dunkens for Jen Colvin at (208) 731-4348 or email odunkens@gmail.com. Also, remember that they shut down parts of downtown for the parade and festivities. You are going to have to avoid driving through the area that day.

