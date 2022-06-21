10 Restaurants In Twin Falls With The Best Outdoor Seating

Twin Falls has some amazing restaurant options. Summertime is the best time to enjoy a nice meal outside. There are so many restaurants with great outdoor dining options and these are not in any particular order.

Redhawk

This is the new restaurant open at the Canyon Crest Event Center. They have such an amazing view over there. I haven't had the pleasure of having their new menu yet, but I know it is going to be worth it. Beautiful view, great food, lots of drink options, sounds like a great Friday summer night.

Elevation 486

Another great restaurant with a great view. Even when it is a little chilly, their outdoor seating has fireplaces and heating sources. The lights along the patio are super cute. The umbrellas over the seating is great. And it is a great place to people watch as they walk the canyon rim trail.PC 2nd South Market Facebook

2nd South Market

Their outdoor dining is wonderful. You get to choose whatever restaurant you want, everyone can get something. They play live music, the outdoor seating is pet friendly. They have corn hole and music. It is like a giant party when you're out there.

Milner's Gate

They have a super cute outdoor seating area. It is also a fun place to people watch since it is right there on Main. The lighting is adorable, the food is great and the drink specials are good. It is a great local outdoor dining experience.

Anchor Bistro And Bar

The Anchor has pretty great outdoor seating. They tend to have live music and entertainment as well. They have great cover from the sun. They are directly off Blue Lakes so it can be a little loud but it is well fenced in and super cozy. They also have heating options if there are chilly nights.

Anywhere On Main Street

All the restaurants on Main have awesome outdoor seating. Koto has a full wall that folds up, Dunken's, Twin Falls Sandwich Co, Slice, and Yellowbrick Cafe, all have great little patio furniture setups along Main. And, it is super fun to people watch on Main.

The GR

The Ground Round (The GR) has only had outdoor seating for a couple of years and they are making it better every single chance they get. The bar inside no longer allows smoking so it is a great avenue for people who want to smoke. It is also a cute little place to enjoy a delicious burger outside.

Jaker's

They have a pretty small outdoor seating area but it is cute. It is pretty well covered and the walls are high so it helps shield from the wind on those crazy days. They also have great service in that back area.

The Cove

It has a beautiful and quaint outdoor dining area. The covered area is absolutely beautiful and a great place to enjoy an intimate dinner and a great drink. Also, they have such good finger steaks.

La Fiesta

They have a super cute outdoor patio area. It is a great place to hang out, have a margarita, enjoy some chips and salsa, and have a beautiful summer night out eating on the patio. I love La Fiesta's outdoor dining options.

Remember, these were not in any particular order. It isn't a ranking system. If you want to let me know which ones you think are the best, please, let us know.

