Fundraiser Set For Three South Idaho Girls Killed By Drunk Driver

A fundraiser has been planned in Elmore County for three young girls that were killed August 10 after being rear-ended by a drunk driver. The girls, ages three, five and six, were all wearing seat belts.

Matthew Park, 46, of Fairfield, is in police custody following a crash that claimed the lives of three sisters from the Mountain Home area. The girl's father survived the accident, but remains hospitalized along with another adult passenger.

Park has been charged with DUI and three counts of Vehicular Manslaughter. He is currently awaiting a court date in the Blaine County Detention Center.

A dog washing fundraiser is planned at Paws an Claws Pet Grooming on Sunday, August 18, beginning at 8 a.m. Paws an Claws is located at 2527 Airbase Road, in Mountain Home. All money raised at the Sunday dog wash will go to help the Lurak family with medical and funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe account has been set up as well for the cause, and has raised well over $25,000 already since August 11. To volunteer to help out at the event, you can call Paws an Claws at 208-587-0809, or send a message by clicking here.

The Paws an Claws Pet-Bathe-A-Thon will start at 8 a.m. and continue until the last remaining dog is cleaned. People can also donate further during the event as well. If you cannot attend the event, but would like information on how to make sure your financial contribution gets to the right hands, ask for Farah at Paws an Claws.