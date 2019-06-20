TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Cassia County man is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor dating back to 2013. According to court documents Cassia County Sheriff's investigators spoke with the victim in 2017 after the victim encountered Randy Arterburn, 65, at a store and hid behind a relative.

The mother and another guardian were later told by the young girl that Arterburn allegedly inappropriately touched her while he was baby sitting when the family lived with him from August to September of 2013. The victim told investigators later there were at least three instances of abuse. Later when detective called Arterburn in for an interview he asked to see a lawyer and left.

He is facing one charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16, battery with intent to commit a serious felony and forcible penetration by use of a foreign object. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for today. Arterburn was given a public defender and a no contact order has been filed.