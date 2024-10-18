Idaho Gets a First Taste of Winter

We’re seeing some fresh snow in many parts of Idaho. People woke up Friday morning to at least a dusting in many places. Friends in Pocatello and Cassia County sent me photographic evidence this morning. While it may last in some mountain crags, probably not for long at the lower elevations. And next week looks dry and warmer.

Used with permisssion of Penne Main. Cassia County.

You’ve read several stories about the expected colder and wetter winter in Idaho this year, but my experience is that long-range forecasts and seven dollars will get you a cup of coffee at Starbucks. I’m not saying we won’t get a harsh winter—I don’t like harsh winters—but I can live with something warmer and rainy (we need the moisture).



As of this writing, it appears there wasn’t enough powder at Pomerelle Mountain for skiing, but with the colder nights, those of you waiting to hit the slopes won’t have a long wait. I’ll be thinking of you next to a fireplace somewhere.

Some people tell me they like living through the four seasons. I believe that’s like saying you like having V.D., bypass surgery, or rolling in poison ivy. You'll have an entirely different outlook once on ice while grocery shopping you’ll have walked uphill on an icy sidewalk more than 30 years ago, and landed on your right elbow. It sometimes still gives me trouble. But as much as I dislike winter and scraping a windshield hours before dawn, my home hasn’t washed away in a hurricane.

