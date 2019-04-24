Shipping Container Houses Popping Up In Boise

Did you ever think you'd be living in a Shipping Container? Or that anybody would be living in one. For just $843 a month you can rent out your very own Shipping Container House. These homes are 960 square feet, have four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, and the $843 covers all utilities as well. They also come with a microwave, washer dryer, dishwasher, stove, and a refrigerator.

Leap Charities have brought these inexpensive homes to Boise in hopes of creating affordable housing for everyone. The cost of living and paying rent or owning a home constantly skyrockets here in the Treasure Valley and these Shipping Container Homes is becoming a solution for those that cannot afford much. These homes are designed to help those that are making 30% of what the average annual income is. They're designed to help families where an individual is either elderly or disabled.

Boise's first housing development of Shipping Container Homes opened on Monday in the Windy Court Development. There are only four homes available and Leap Charities has stopped taking applications because they have so many people applying and already on a waiting list.

There is a second phase that's coming which will provide another four homes but right now the demand is high for this unique style of homes.

The executive director of Leap Charities, Bart Cochran said...

When people walk in it's fun to watch their faces and it's just a bit of surprise because they're like, wow this is a shipping container. We have taken a total of 24 applications as of now and because we only have four units, we've decided to close off the waiting list.

You can find more information including how to apply for your own Shipping Container Home at KTVB .