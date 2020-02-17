Skid Row Coming To Cactus Petes In Jackpot In March

One of the most popular rock bands to form in the eighties is coming to Jackpot, Nevada, in March. With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide over three decades and winners of the 1990 American Music Award for favorite hard rock new artist, Skid Row is coming to Cactus Petes Resort Casino for two dates next month.

Skid Row achieved great commercial success right out of the gates in 1989 with their self-titled release that went five-times platinum. Longtime lead singer Sebastian Bach has since moved on, with veteran vocalist ZP Theart taking over. Other members of the current lineup include Rob Hammersmith (drums), Scotti Hill (guitar), Rachel Bolan (bass) and Dave Sabo (guitar).

The band has two confirmed dates in the gala showroom at Cactus Petes on March 13 and 14. Along with playing classic hits such as "18 and Life," "I Will Remember You," and "Youth Gone Wild," Skid Row also has some new material they've recently recorded.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the venue's website, and start at $27. The March 13 show starts at 8:00 p.m. (MT), and the performance the following evening begins at 9:00 p.m.