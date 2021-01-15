Some Idaho Patriots Plan to Avoid Capitol Protest

How do I stay out of bar fights? Stay out of bars!

A friend from way back writes on self-defense issues for several national periodicals. He shared the bar brawl response with me almost 20 years ago. It brought a laugh.

It’s similar to what some patriot groups are recommending in Idaho. The John Birch Society and Idaho Three Percent don’t plan to be involved in rallies protesting the 2020 Presidential Election. These are planned for state capitols across the country and in Washington, D.C.

There are some people planning a demonstration in Boise on the 17th and in neighboring Utah, the state’s new Governor is locking down the area around the Capitol.

The State Coordinator for the John Birch Society in Idaho is Tom Munds. He joined us on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. His members try and steer away from marches and rallies. Instead they focus on education efforts and argument.

Tom has faced some issues with social media. The active purge of conservatives doesn’t appear to be stalling. All of this was predicted by the founder of the organization in the late 1950s. Because the focus is on crafting an argument and dialogue, JBS even gets a pass from the Southern Poverty Law Center. It doesn’t much care for right-of-center politics but labels JBS a patriot’s organization.

