Sophomore Quarterback Set To Lead 2020 Boise State Broncos

The Boise State Broncos football team begins its 2020 championship quest on Saturday with a home game against Utah State.

Sophomore Quarterback Hank Backmeier is healthy, and ready to be the bronco's signal caller during this uniquely challenging 2020 season. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has presented repeated challenges for teams of all sports across the world, much like the NBA and NHL so far this year, there will be a champion crowned in college football.

Bachmeier is entering his second year as Boise State's starting quarterback. An injury last year prevented the 6'1" athlete from playing a complete season. He missed six games, but during his time on the field in 2019, Bachmeier managed to throw for nearly 2,000 yards with nine touchdowns. He also orchestrated an impressive road win against Florida State, in which he threw for 407 yards and a score on August 31.

Bachmeier hails from Murrieta, California. In fact, the team's backup quarterback, Jack Sears, is also from Southern California. The broncos are loaded with talent at the quarterback position.

The team's 2018 graduating quarterback Brett Rypien got his first NFL start and win earlier this year after being moved up from the practice squad following an injury to the team's starter. Rypien threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Boise State plays Utah State on Saturday to open the shortened, eight-game season. No fans will be allowed at BSU home games due to the Coronavirus. The game starts at 4 PM, and can be heard on southern Idaho's home for the broncos, 98.3 FM "The Snake."