South Idaho Man Thought To Have Taken $13,000 From Cub Scouts

A southwest Idaho man is the focus of an investigation into thousands of dollars that allegedly went missing from an area Cub Scout pack.

Police in Eagle are investigating the reported disappearance of $13,000 from an area Cub Scout pack, according to details shared by idahonews.com . At the center of the investigation of the missing funds from Cub Scout Pack 77 , is Andrew Shenk, 44, who police allege may have started stealing more than six months ago.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office is pursuing Shenk in the case because he may have had direct access to the money at the time it began coming up missing. Shenk is facing a felony grand theft charge. He is currently not in police custody, after being booked into Ada County Jail briefly on Tuesday.

Shenk has a scheduled court appearance on May 28. The pack meets every Tuesday evening at the Eagle United Methodist Church and includes more than 80 scouts.