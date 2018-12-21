Southwest Idaho Family Reunited With Dogs Seperated In Cali Fire

A family displaced from California and currently living in southwest Idaho was reunited with their two dogs this week after getting separated in the process of escaping the deadly Camp Fire in Paradise.

Serina Boone and her family were forced to evacuate their home in northern California during the fire that resulted in more than 80 deaths and the loss of 18,000 structures, and had made their way to Eagle following weeks of stays in temporary housing. The family's two dogs, Cinder and Daisy, were driven 600 miles from Paradise to Eagle this week by a group of volunteers, according to a KTVB report .

The dogs had been staying in a shelter since the family was forced to flee. The Camp Fire became California's deadliest, and burned from November 8 to November 25. More than 150,000 acres were destroyed as a result.