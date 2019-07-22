Idaho Man Sentenced to Jail for Grand Theft

(KLIX) – A man from Eagle will spend some time behind bars for the crime of grand theft.

Stuart O. Davis, 55, will spend 120 days in jail, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Davis pleaded guilty to one count in May and was sentenced on Friday in Fourth District Court.

An investigation by Wasden’s office found that Davis had embezzled more than $57,000 while serving as executive director of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts (IAHD). A grand jury indicted Davis on seven counts of grand theft in August 2018.

The judge suspended a five-year prison sentence in lieu of five years probation, according to Wasden. Davis also will serve 100 hours of community service and pay $30,000 in restitution to IAHD’s insurance provider. He already has paid IAHD $16,798 in restitution.

The sentence also includes additional 30 days of discretionary jail time.