South Idaho Tourism Offering $300 Award For Best Christmas Lights

Southern Idaho Tourism has announced a holiday contest in which $300 will be awarded to a Magic Valley home or business that is deemed most impressive light display.

The Holidays On Highway 30 contest in being offered to residents who own, or are leasing, a home located within five miles of highway 30 (on either side) between Bliss and Twin Falls. A $300 gift card will be given to the winner, and voting begins December 1.

For complete rules of the contest, click here . A schedule of holiday events in the area has also been shared on the tourism website. The contest is an effort by Southern Idaho Tourism to make the event a yearly tradition.