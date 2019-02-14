Southern Idaho Area School Closures for February 15
Here is a list of school closures that are happening around southern Idaho due to weather and illness.
- The Kimberly School District alerted parents on Thursday that it will cancel classes on Friday due to student and teacher illnesses.
- Gooding - Gooding School district is closed due to excessive illness. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 19, following the President's Day holiday.
- North Valley Academy in Gooding - Closed February 14 and 15 due to illness