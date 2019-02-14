Southern Idaho Area School Closures for February 15

Here is a list of school closures that are happening around southern Idaho due to weather and illness.

The Kimberly School District alerted parents on Thursday that it will cancel classes on Friday due to student and teacher illnesses.

Gooding - Gooding School district is closed due to excessive illness. Classes will resume on Tuesday, February 19, following the President's Day holiday.

North Valley Academy in Gooding - Closed February 14 and 15 due to illness