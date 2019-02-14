A common weed spray widely used in the U.S. has been found to increase a person's risk of developing cancer by more than 40 percent, according to joint research done by the University of Washington and UC Berkeley.

The weed killer Roundup , which was first produced by the U.S. agrochemical company Monsanto close to 50 years ago, has again drawn national attention following the release of new data by western researchers. The latest findings were recently shared at sciencedirect.com on February 10, 2019, and include combined research from Washington and California universities.

The chemical Glyphosate has been in question for years as to whether or not it increases the risk of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma . There are presently more than 9,000 active lawsuits against Monsanto from people that believe the chemical increases cancer risks, according to information found at consumersafety.org .

Scientists in Washington recently used data from five 2018 case studies, along with their own research, and concluded Glyphosate--as an ingredient in Roundup--elevated cancer risks by 41 percent.

