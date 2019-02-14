TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County and Cassia County deputies responded to a crash in the South Hills on Rock Creek Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, a little after 1 p.m. a Ford Edge driven by Carlos Castillo-Cortes, age 36, of Jerome crossed the center of the road near Third Fork on Rock Creek Road and hit a Chevrolet pickup pulling a snowmobile trailer head-on.

Castillo-Cortes had to be taken to a local hospital, the pickup driver Kelly Gates, age 44 of Twin Falls, did not need medical attention nor did his passenger.

Undersheriff George Warrell says Castillo-Cortes may be facing charges pending the outcome of the investigation because alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, weather is partially to blame. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office noted on social media the road conditions heading up to the area made getting to the crash difficult.

Photo courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

Magic Mountain is a popular area during the winter for skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling and can see a lot of traffic from time to time. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reminds drivers to be ready for adverse weather conditions.

EDITORS NOTE: the story was corrected to indicate accident happened on Wednesday afternoon and not Thursday morning.