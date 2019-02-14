Idaho Prosecutor Has Questions About Legalized Hemp

The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs has some questions about legalized hemp. However, he says he's not opposed to hemp legalization. He explains there are some guidelines the state would need to follow.

These are set out in the federal Farm Bill. The instructions are based on a Kentucky law allowing hemp production. Hemp is a durable product for clothing and construction but much of the market has already been cornered by China.

Without following the Kentucky instructions the prosecutor fears we would also inadvertently legalize marijuana growing and use.

Loebs isn’t opposed to farmers making a profit on a new crop, as you can hear in the conversation above. He believes with proper oversight the growers could then make decisions about finding a market, although he suspects it could be difficult at the moment to find wide distribution.