Speeding Stop In Blaine County Lands Montana Man in Jail

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A traffic stop for speeding landed a Montana man behind bars on drug trafficking charges in Blaine County during the weekend.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, John Buntjer, 54, of Hamilton was arrested and charged with one count of felony trafficking methamphetamine, one felony count of trafficking cocaine, one felony count of possession of marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of possession of paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said Buntjer was stopped for speeding April 17, near the junction of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 20. During a search of Buntjer"s Honda Civic with help form police dog Eric, deputies allegedly found one pound of methamphetamine, several ounces of cocaine, several ounces of marijuana, more than $5,000 in cash, scale, drug paraphernalia, and several kinds of THC edibles.

Buntjer had a dog that was taken to the Mountain Humane Animal Shelter.

Get our free mobile app

Boise's Coolest Tiny Airbnb